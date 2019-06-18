Yankees News: Aaron Judge Says He's '100 Percent' Recovered from Oblique Injury

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

There is bad news for the rest of the American League because the New York Yankees are starting to get close to full strength.

All-Star Aaron Judge told reporters Tuesday his oblique injury is "100 percent" healed and that he expects to be activated from the injured list later this week.

"I wouldn't be in games if I wasn't ready to go," Judge said.

Judge added he wants to get at-bats and see pitches at Triple-A to get comfortable after his two-month absence.

"You know, nobody is hitting 1.000 in spring training," he said. "I'm not really too worried about results right now, too. Even if I go 0-for-4 the next two days, it don't matter. Just as long as I'm feeling comfortable in the box and feel like I'm recognizing pitches, we're good."

