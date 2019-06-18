Deputy Claims Raptors President Masai Ujiri Gave Him Concussion, Jaw Injury

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

A deputy in the Alameda County Sheriff's Office is considering filing a lawsuit against Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri after an altercation on the court following the team's title-clinching win last week, per the Associated Press (via CBC).

Attorney David Mastagni said Tuesday the police officer suffered a concussion and a jaw injury and is currently on medical leave.

"The officer is off work, disabled and wants to go back to work," Mastagni said.

According to the sheriff's office, Ujiri struck the deputy in the face after being asked about his credentials, per Kristofer Noceda and Gonzalo Rojas of NBC Bay Area. They are investigating the incident as a misdemeanor battery on an officer.



Noceda posted video of the end of the altercation, which shows the officer being held back and Ujiri eventually heading onto the court:

Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly said the office is planning to question witnesses about the incident, but at least one witness has disputed the entire claim:

The name of the officer has not been released to the public.