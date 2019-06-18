Nassir Little Says Team Gave Him a Brain-Teaser in Pre-NBA Draft Interview

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Luckily for Nassir Little he was auditioning for a job in the NBA and not a role on the next season of Survivor.

Little told TMZ Sports during one interview a team representative posed a hypothetical: If he were locked inside a car with a hammer as the only tool at his disposal, how would he escape?

Most fans probably answered the conundrum like Little: You use the hammer to break out one of the windows and climb out. The team representative opted for the path of least resistance and the obvious answer in retrospect, simply unlocking the door.

Little averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 52.7 percent from the field in his only season with the Tar Heels. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked him as the No. 22 player in his most recent big board.

If nothing else, the pre-draft process helped save Little a few hundred bucks for a replacement window in the event he accidentally locks himself inside an automobile.