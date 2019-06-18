Yankees News: Giancarlo Stanton Activated After Biceps, Shoulder Injuries

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Yankees activated outfielder Giancarlo Stanton from the injured list ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Stanton has been sidelined since March 31. As he was working his way back from a biceps strain, he developed a shoulder strain in late April:

The 29-year-old was finally able to start a rehab assignment last Tuesday. In five appearances between High-A and Triple-A, he was 5-for-18 with four home runs and seven RBI.

The right-handed batter also struck out seven times in 11 at-bats in three games at Triple-A.

Stanton won the National League MVP award in 2017 by mashing an MLB-high 59 home runs. He followed that up by slugging 38 dingers in his first season in pinstripes.

In his first year in the Bronx, Stanton made 86 appearances at designated hitter in 2018. He played left field in all three of his appearances earlier this season, though, and the outfield is where he is expected to see the majority of his action.

According to the New York Post's George A. King III, recent acquisition Edwin Encarnacion is expected to be New York's primary DH. For now, the outfield is likely to consist of Stanton in left, Aaron Hicks in center and Brett Gardner in right. Aaron Judge (oblique) will take over in right when he returns from his rehab assignment, likely moving Gardner into a reserve role.

While New York's lineup has been without both Stanton and Judge—among others—since April 20, the team has found ways to keep winning. The Yankees (44-27) own a 1.5-game lead over the Rays in the American League East, thanks to an offense that ranks eighth in the majors in runs and is tied for sixth in home runs.