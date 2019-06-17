Raptors Parade 2019: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos and More

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors celebrated their 2019 NBA title with seemingly all of Canada at the championship parade Monday.

The sheer number of fans who turned out for the celebration was truly awe-inspiring:

Organizers expected about two million fans to be in attendance for the parade, per Reuters (via Yahoo), and the actual totals might have exceeded that.

While the fans seemed to be having fun, the players were the real stars of the show while enjoying themselves on the buses:

Even the normally reserved Kawhi Leonard was able to let loose:

The fans were also doing whatever they could to get the pending free agent to stay in Toronto:

Meanwhile, Drake was unsurprisingly involved while riding along with the players:

He isn't technically part of the team, but you would never know from his reactions during the playoff run or the championship celebration.

It was a big moment for everyone involved as the franchise brought home its first title in more than 20 years of existence. The fans were clearly more than ready to celebrate after the long wait.