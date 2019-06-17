Raptors Parade 2019: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos and More

Raptors Parade 2019: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos and MoreJune 17, 2019
The Toronto Raptors celebrated their 2019 NBA title with seemingly all of Canada at the championship parade Monday.
The sheer number of fans who turned out for the celebration was truly awe-inspiring:
Sportsnet @Sportsnet
THE WHOLE CITY OF TORONTO OUT HERE 🤯🤯 #WeTheNorthDay | @Raptors https://t.co/UK3Oe1VbNM
NBA @NBA
The scene in Toronto! Watch the @Raptors Championship Parade live on @nbatv, https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW & the NBA app. #WeTheNorth https://t.co/JguOF00UIp
City of Toronto @cityoftoronto
Nathan Phillips Square is at capacity, no one else will be allowed on the Square. Watch the parade + rally on big screen at Coronation Park. Everyone onsite: please celebrate safely... @TorontoPolice want you to be able to enjoy the entire event! #WeTheNorthDay #WeTheNorth https://t.co/D9AfdMnEZr
Organizers expected about two million fans to be in attendance for the parade, per Reuters (via Yahoo), and the actual totals might have exceeded that.
While the fans seemed to be having fun, the players were the real stars of the show while enjoying themselves on the buses:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Marc Gasol is chugging wine on the parade bus. Legend 🤣 (via @djlateknight) https://t.co/rg5LSEq3OL
NBA @NBA
🙌 @MarcGasol hypes up the Toronto crowd! Watch the @Raptors Championship Parade live on @nbatv, https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW & the NBA app. #WeTheNorth https://t.co/4cmtBgYieL
NBA @NBA
"Look at these people. The ground is shaking. It's unbelievable." NBA Champion @FredVanVleet on the fan turnout for the @Raptors Championship Parade. #WeTheNorth https://t.co/DzBFW5Jg6a
Even the normally reserved Kawhi Leonard was able to let loose:
Frank Gunn @frankgunnphoto
.@Raptors @kawhileonard celebrates during the parade. #wethenorth #wethenorthday #toronto https://t.co/dp1FoOSMdf
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Kawhi’s in full title mode 🤣 (via @Sportsnet) https://t.co/tVpJVgzOsT
The fans were also doing whatever they could to get the pending free agent to stay in Toronto:
Yahoo Sports Canada @YahooCASports
Crowd to Kawhi: ONE MORE YEAR Kyle Lowry to crowd: FIVE MORE YEARS https://t.co/rYImiYzVTv
Raptors Girls @RaptorsGirls
Plant Guy gives Kawhi his housewarming gift at last. #WeTheNorth #RaptorsParade https://t.co/BRAVEtYJlL
Meanwhile, Drake was unsurprisingly involved while riding along with the players:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Drake catching and chugging beers at the parade like he’s Gronk (via @blogTO, frazercb/IG) https://t.co/iy5sURuXzc
He isn't technically part of the team, but you would never know from his reactions during the playoff run or the championship celebration.
It was a big moment for everyone involved as the franchise brought home its first title in more than 20 years of existence. The fans were clearly more than ready to celebrate after the long wait.
