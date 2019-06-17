College World Series 2019: Monday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

College World Series 2019: Monday Scores, Winners and Bracket ResultsJune 17, 2019
The stakes grew higher at the College World Series Monday with teams trying to keep their season alive.
Texas Tech and Arkansas each entered the day on the brink of elimination after losing their first games in Omaha. Michigan and Florida State had a little more breathing room thanks to their opening wins, but the head-to-head battle still plays a significant role in determining the eventual NCAA tournament champion.
Here is what you need to know about Day 3 of competition from the CWS.
Monday Schedule/Results
Texas Tech def. Arkansas, 5-4
Bracket
Recap
Texas Tech 5, Arkansas 4
Texas Tech overcame an early three-run deficit to win its elimination game against Arkansas.
With the game tied 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth, Cody Masters hit a big RBI triple to score the runner who was in motion:
Arkansas got two runners on base in the top of the ninth but couldn't get the tying run to extend the season.
Texas Tech showcased the power throughout its lineup Monday with three solo home runs:
Josh Jung and Cameron Warren have been big hitters all season long for the Red Raiders and they came through once again to help fight back after Arkansas grabbed the early lead.
Meanwhile, Easton Murrell surprised nearly everyone with his game-tying shot in the fifth inning. It was his first home run of the season, but there was no better time for it.
This run of hits came after Arkansas built a 3-0 lead in the first few innings. Heston Kjerstad was responsible for the first run of the game with an opposite-field shot in the second:
The homer broke a streak of 23 scoreless innings for the Razorbacks dating back to last season.
Once Texas Tech starting pitcher Caleb Killian settled in, however, Arkansas once again struggled to score. Killian pitched seven innings while allowing three runs, also tallying nine strikeouts with just one walk.
Though the bullpen blew the save, the Razorbacks couldn't do enough to get the win. Arkansas was one win away from a championship last season before losing to Oregon State in the CWS final, but the squad won't get that far in 2019.
Texas Tech will face the loser of Florida State and Michigan in another elimination game Wednesday.
