Report: Erik Karlsson, Sharks Agree on 8-Year Contract Worth More Than $88M

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2019

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - MAY 15: Erik Karlsson #65 of the San Jose Sharks passes the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the first period in Game Three of the Western Conference Finals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Enterprise Center on May 15, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

Erik Karlsson is reportedly staying in San Jose.

According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN, the star defenseman has reportedly agreed to an eight-year contract extension with the Sharks that will pay him "north of $11 million per season," adding the Sharks have made "a huge move in keeping the superstar D from hitting the market."

TSN's Bob McKenzie also reported that Karlsson is heading back to San Jose:

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Erik Karlsson's Megadeal Means The End Of Something In San Jose

    San Jose Sharks logo
    San Jose Sharks

    Erik Karlsson's Megadeal Means The End Of Something In San Jose

    Barry Petchesky
    via Deadspin

    Erik Karlsson Re-signs With San Jose Sharks

    San Jose Sharks logo
    San Jose Sharks

    Erik Karlsson Re-signs With San Jose Sharks

    Kened Sadiku
    via Last Word on Hockey

    Karlsson gets $88M extension from Sharks: Report

    San Jose Sharks logo
    San Jose Sharks

    Karlsson gets $88M extension from Sharks: Report

    Scott Billeck
    via ProHockeyTalk

    NHL rumors: Erik Karlsson re-signs with Sharks for eight years, at least $88M

    San Jose Sharks logo
    San Jose Sharks

    NHL rumors: Erik Karlsson re-signs with Sharks for eight years, at least $88M

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area