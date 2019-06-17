Report: Erik Karlsson, Sharks Agree on 8-Year Contract Worth More Than $88M

Report: Erik Karlsson, Sharks Agree on 8-Year Contract Worth More Than $88MJune 17, 2019
Erik Karlsson is reportedly staying in San Jose.
According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN, the star defenseman has reportedly agreed to an eight-year contract extension with the Sharks that will pay him "north of $11 million per season," adding the Sharks have made "a huge move in keeping the superstar D from hitting the market."
TSN's Bob McKenzie also reported that Karlsson is heading back to San Jose:
All signs are pointing to Erik Karlsson returning to SJ and re-signing with the Sharks, which would take the most prominent name off the 2019 UFA board.
I would expect Karlsson’s AAV to come in at around $11.5M. https://t.co/RLLv1DoOg7
Erik Karlsson's Megadeal Means The End Of Something In San Jose