Report: Erik Karlsson, Sharks Agree on 8-Year Contract Worth More Than $88M

Erik Karlsson is reportedly staying in San Jose.

According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN, the star defenseman has reportedly agreed to an eight-year contract extension with the Sharks that will pay him "north of $11 million per season," adding the Sharks have made "a huge move in keeping the superstar D from hitting the market."

TSN's Bob McKenzie also reported that Karlsson is heading back to San Jose:

