NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential 2019 Draft-Day Moves

Now Anthony Davis is reportedly headed to the Los Angeles Lakers, the 2019 NBA draft is officially ready for a domino effect.

Any teams looking to move up understand they're dealing with the New Orleans Pelicans at No. 4 overall rather than the Lakers. Additionally, the Washington Wizards saw their potential trade market for Bradley Beal trimmed.

While those are just two of many questions, they're the next-biggest topics that could impact Thursday's draft in a serious way.

Pelicans Ready to Deal Lakers' Pick?

As part of the blockbuster sending Davis to Los Angeles, the Pelicans added another top-four selection to their draft capital.

Unlike the No. 1 overall pick reserved for Zion Williamson, though, New Orleans might not end up choosing a rookie for itself.

"New Orleans has had significant interest in talks with teams in recent days on the fourth overall pick, and those talks are expected to continue," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Woj noted teams are interested in moving up for Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland and North Carolina combo guard Coby White. If the Phoenix Suns or Chicago Bulls―who are positioned sixth and seventh, respectively―are locked on either prospect, they could package their own first-rounder with a future pick to move up.

Plus, the Atlanta Hawks could present some combination of three first-round choices to the Pelicans. The Hawks currently own the eighth, 10th and 17th selections.

Lastly, New Orleans may shop the No. 4 pick in hopes of landing an established starter. If that selection alone isn't enough, perhaps it would consider tacking on recently acquired players Brandon Ingram or Josh Hart.

The long story short? Despite shipping off an All-Star forward, New Orleans suddenly has a plethora of options.

Wizards Waiting on Mega-Offer for Beal

After a half-decade of playoff contention, the Washington Wizards have worked themselves into a tough spot. They were never a championship threat, but four postseason appearances convinced the front office to overpay and prevent a big fall.

It's happening anyway.

John Wall is likely to miss the entire 2019-20 season while recovering from Achilles and heel surgeries. However, his enormous $170 million extension will prevent Washington from reshaping a capped-out roster unless the team trades Bradley Beal.

"League front-office sources don't expect the Wizards to even consider moving Bradley Beal unless offers are overwhelming," Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer said.

Because of Beal's tremendous stretch with Wall sidelined, though, O'Connor noted Washington may actually receive that bid.

"Beal made a leap last season as a playmaker while maintaining his versatile scoring at a higher volume, and he turns 26 this summer with two years left on his contract," he said.

Since the Lakers completed the trade for Davis, they're no longer a contender. That makes a draft-day trade more unlikely, since the New York Knicks will likely prefer a run at Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, among others, in free agency.

But even if this conversation doesn't end up impacting the draft, Washington's clogged cap sheet may lead to offseason fireworks.

