Nuggets Sign Terence Davis to Contract as Undrafted Free Agent After 2019 Draft

The Denver Nuggets added another piece to their backcourt Friday when they added Ole Miss guard Terence Davis as an undrafted free agent.

Per ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Davis will be part of the Nuggets' summer league squad.

Here is a look at the Nuggets' roster following this draft pick:

Nuggets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Terence Davis

Bol Bol

Gary Harris, SG: $21M (2022)

Jamal Murray, PG: $3.6M (2020)

Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: $M (2021)

Juan Hernangomez, PF: $2.4M (2020)

Malik Beasley, SG: $2M (2020)

Mason Plumlee, C: $13.7M (2020)

Michael Porter Jr., PF: $3.1M (2022)

Monte Morris, PG: $M (2021)

Nikola Jokic, C: $29.5M (2023)

Paul Millsap, PF: $30.5M (2020)

Thomas Welsh, C: $M (2020)

Torrey Craig, SF: $M (2020)

Will Barton, SG: $13.3M (2022)

Davis stayed at Ole Miss all four years and earned All-SEC second-team honors in his senior campaign when he led the Rebels to the NCAA men's tournament for the first time since 2015.

He was rarely used as a freshman but took a significant leap into his sophomore season when he averaged 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals a night. He then took another jump into his final collegiate season and set career highs at 15.2 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game behind 37.1 percent shooting from three.

Davis is someone who can rebound from the backcourt and create havoc as a defender with the athleticism to stick in front of ball-handlers and the length at 6'4½" to bother shooters.

What's more, the fact he made strides as an outside shooter on the offensive end is critical heading to the NBA, where it is particularly difficult to play one's way into a rotation without the ability to score from the perimeter.

He connected on four three-pointers in an NCAA tournament game against Oklahoma and four three-pointers in an SEC tournament game against Kentucky, underscoring his ability to shoot in pressure-packed situations.

Davis faced pressure-packed situations leading up to the draft as well, and Bryan Flynn of the Jackson Free Press noted he made the All-Tournament team at the Portsmouth Invitational to earn a spot in the G League Elite Camp.

It was there he earned a spot at the NBA combine in Chicago and eventually worked out for 13 teams following his impressive play leading up to the draft.

The fact he performed so well at multiple stops against fellow players with an eye on the NBA is notable, as he will surely need to earn his way into his new team's rotation as a somewhat later draft pick.

If he plays like he did leading up to the draft and in his senior season at Ole Miss, he figures to do just that.

The Nuggets quietly put together a solid crop of rookies to help get them over the hump after winning 54 games last season. They acquired Bol Bol's draft rights after the Miami Heat selected the Oregon big man with the 44th pick on Thursday night, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Davis is a strong defensive player who can develop into a three-and-D wing with enough development. He is facing a long road to making Denver's already-strong roster, but the door is open for him to make an impression on the organization.

