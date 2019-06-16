Anonymous NBA Exec Would Offer 'So F--king Skilled' Kevin Durant a Max Contract

Tyler Conway
Featured Columnist
June 16, 2019

TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 10: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors arrives before Game Five of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on June 10, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Carlos Osorio/NBAE via Getty Images)
NBA Photo Library/Getty Images

NBA executives are not backing away from giving Kevin Durant the full max contract despite his ruptured Achilles.

I think it’s a no-brainer,” an NBA executive told Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic. “It’d be one thing if he wasn’t skilled like he is. He’s one of the most skilled guys in the NBA… The guy is so f--king skilled, even if he loses a step he’ll be fine.”

Durant expected to enter free agency this summer with the NBA seemingly at his mercy. Questions regarding his free agency hung over the Warriors' season, with new rumors of KD taking his talents to New York seemingly cropping up by the week.

Everything changed when Durant returned from a calf injury for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, going down with a ruptured Achilles after playing only 12 minutes. The injury will in all likelihood keep him out the entire 2019-20 season and may have ended his prime in one fell swoop.

