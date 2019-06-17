College World Series 2019: TV, Live-Stream Schedule and Game Times for Monday

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

The first elimination contest of the 2019 College World Series will lead off Monday's two-game slate in Omaha, Nebraska.

Both the Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas Tech Red Raiders are looking to stay alive in the double-elimination tournament. Arkansas dropped a 1-0 pitcher's duel to the Florida State Seminoles, and Texas Tech fell 5-3 to the Michigan Wolverines.

After that showdown, FSU and Michigan will collide with an opportunity to secure the coveted place in the winner's bracket.

Although the opening games were significant, the stakes increase dramatically beginning Monday.

2019 CWS Monday Schedule

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Michigan vs. Florida State, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

What to Know for Monday

The all-or-nothing Arkansas bats returned Saturday in a 1-0 shutout.

Dating back to May 3, the Razorbacks have scored 8.7 runs per game in 11 wins but averaged just two runs in eight losses. They mustered five hits against Florida State and put only two runners on third base throughout the entire game.

Throw in last season's struggles in the College World Series, and Arkansas is dealing with a bad trend in Omaha.

Arkansas is eyeing a bounce-back performance opposite Texas Tech, which may choose to start Caleb Kilian (8-3, 3.93 ERA). Since a rough stretch to open the season, the right-hander has allowed 23 earned runs over his last 73.2 innings (2.81 ERA).

Kilian, similarly, will be hoping for more timely contributions from Big 12 co-Player of the Year Josh Jung and the Red Raiders' lineup. They went hitless in seven at-bats with runners in scoring position during the loss to Michigan. Arkansas will send right-hander Connor Noland (3-5, 4.00) to the mound.

Taking advantage of scoring opportunities is always important, but it's absolutely critical when elimination is on the line.

In the evening game, a pair of third-seeded Cinderellas will attempt to continue their remarkable NCAA tournament runs.

Michigan earned the program's first CWS victory in 36 years partially thanks to an unorthodox move. Karl Kauffmann surrendered three runs in seven innings of work, and the Wolverines turned to starter Jeff Criswell to throw the final two frames.

"We thought going in we were going to not save anybody," Michigan coach Erik Bakich said, per Joe Healy of Baseball America. "The way we've been approaching all these tournaments is we're just going to worry about Game 1 and do whatever we have to do in Game 1 and worry about Game 2 in Game 2."

Criswell figures to be available out of the bullpen if necessary, though Tommy Henry (10-5, 3.54) will get the start.

Florida State, meanwhile, finds itself in an advantageous position at the CWS for the first time in a long time.

Despite reaching Omaha on five occasions since 2000, Mike Martin's teams had opened 0-1 in each appearance. The 75-year-old, who is coaching his 40th and final season, is seeking his first 2-0 start since 1989―a streak of 12 straight CWS trips at either 0-1 or 1-1.

Sophomore right-hander CJ Van Eyk (10-3, 3.80), a third-team All-ACC pitcher, will take the mound for the Seminoles.

