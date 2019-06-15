Magic Johnson Praises Lakers' Rob Pelinka on Twitter for Anthony Davis Trade

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Magic Johnson might no longer work for the Los Angeles Lakers, but he is still proud of the team's effort in agreeing to a trade for Anthony Davis, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The former team president congratulated those in the front office for swinging the deal Saturday, following it up with praise for general manager Rob Pelinka:

These kind words come at a bit of a surprise after Pelinka was reportedly a key reason for Johnson stepping down from his position, as he explained last month on ESPN's First Take:

"I start hearing, 'Magic, you're not working enough. Magic's not in the office,'" he said (h/t Tom Schad of USA Today). "People around the Laker office were telling me Rob was saying things, Rob Pelinka, and I didn't like those things being said behind my back."

Pelinka denied he was discussing Johnson behind his back, attempting to clear the air during head coach Frank Vogel's introductory press conference.

"It's saddening and disheartening to think he believes things are a misperception," he said, per SportsCenter.

While we don't know if the bad blood remains between the two men, it's clear Johnson is at least able to recognize his former colleague's good work in reaching the trade agreement.

Pelinka was reportedly instrumental in helping the deal get done, making four calls to New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin on Saturday alone, according to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Although some might claim the Lakers gave up too much for one player, it's clear Davis can make a huge impact on the franchise. The team is already the favorite to win the 2020 title at +350 ($100 bet wins $350), per Caesars Palace.

This alone makes the latest move a job well done by Pelinka.