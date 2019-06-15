Look: Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart React to Lakers Trading Them for Anthony Davis

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Professional athletes handle getting traded in different ways, and for a pair players reportedly on the move, smiling through the life-changing swap is the way to go.

On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to acquire six-time All-Star Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, including the fourth overall selection in the 2019 NBA draft.

After the news broke, Ingram took to Instagram to send a simple message:

Hart followed in similar fashion:

Now, the basketball world waits for LaVar's Lonzo's response.