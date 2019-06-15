Look: Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart React to Lakers Trading Them for Anthony Davis

Look: Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart React to Lakers Trading Them for Anthony DavisJune 15, 2019
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images
Professional athletes handle getting traded in different ways, and for a pair players reportedly on the move, smiling through the life-changing swap is the way to go.
On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to acquire six-time All-Star Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, including the fourth overall selection in the 2019 NBA draft.
After the news broke, Ingram took to Instagram to send a simple message:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Brandon Ingram's trade reaction: 😊 (via @B_Ingram13) https://t.co/prhOHiUFBc
Hart followed in similar fashion:
Now, the basketball world waits for LaVar's Lonzo's response.
Winners and Losers of the Anthony Davis–Lakers Blockbuster Trade