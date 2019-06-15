Video: Watch LaVar Ball's Reaction to Lakers Trading Lonzo in Anthony Davis Deal

John Locher/Associated Press

LaVar Ball was, for a moment, actually speechless.

When news broke that the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to include Lonzo Ball in a trade package to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans, the point guard's father was uncharacteristically expressionless:

However, Ball's stoicism was unsurprisingly short-lived as he told Chris Montano, "Lonzo works good with anybody, so it's not a big deal."

Ball's claim that the trade doesn't bother him is a full pivot from when he dismissed New Orleans while speaking to ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk in February.

"We want to be in L.A.," the elder Ball said. "But if he's traded, I don't want Lonzo in New Orleans. Phoenix is the best fit for him. And I am going to speak it into existence."

While eyes were trained on his father, Lonzo slipped into the crowd to watch his younger brother LaMelo play in the Drew League.

The full trade package, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, will send Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart along with three first-round picks—including this year's No. 4 overall selection—to the Pelicans for Davis.