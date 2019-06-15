2020 NBA Title Odds: Lakers Favored After Blockbuster Anthony Davis Trade

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

One trade has changed everything about the 2019-20 NBA season.

After reportedly agreeing to a trade for Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers are now favorites to win a title next year:

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Lakers are trading away Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart, as well as three first-round picks, in exchange for Davis, pairing the All-Star with LeBron James in a potentially scary lineup.

The Lakers haven't even made the playoffs since 2013, but they now have two of the best players in the league playing alongside each other in the frontcourt.

James only played 55 games last season, but he averaged 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists when he was on the court. It was his third straight year averaging at least 26-8-8, showing the type of all-around production he is capable of even at 34 years old.

Meanwhile, he no longer has to do as much work because Davis can pick up a lot of slack after averaging 25.9 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

It hasn't happened too often in either of their careers, but they now can have an off night and know another superstar can carry the team to victory.

Of course, there are still a lot of question marks going into next year because of the lack of certainty elsewhere on the roster.

Kyle Kuzma can be a reliable third option, but nearly everyone else on the roster is a free agent with Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee and others needing to be replaced. How the Lakers fill out the rest of the roster can play a major role in deciding whether this team is a legitimate contender or just a fun one to watch.