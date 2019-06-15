Kemba Walker Rumors: Lakers Making PG 'Top Target' After Anthony Davis Trade

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The 2018-19 NBA season ended Thursday, and the Los Angeles Lakers are wasting no time in assembling their 2019-2020 roster.

"Kemba Walker will be a top target in free agency for the Lakers after they reached an agreement in principle to trade for Anthony Davis, according to league sources," the New York Times' Marc Stein reported Saturday.



ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news moments earlier that the Lakers agreed with the Pelicans on a deal that will send Davis to L.A. for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks—which includes their No. 4 overall selection in next week's draft.

Walker, meanwhile, said earlier this week that he "would take less" than the supermax—five years and $221 million because he was named All-NBA—to stay with the Charlotte Hornets.

If the All-Star point guard is willing to take less for Charlotte, it's possible he'd consider doing so to align with two of the league's preeminent talents in Davis and LeBron James.

The Lakers' interest in adding a point guard makes sense with Ball reportedly leaving for New Orleans.

In a tumultuous season that resulted in a disappointing 37-45 record, point guard was a particular area of uncertainty for the Lakers. Ball's season ended prematurely on Jan. 19 due to an ankle injury. Rajon Rondo, who dealt with a fractured hand during the season, started in his absence.

Rondo is eligible to enter unrestricted free agency this summer, and the Lakers seem to want to lock in a longer term solution.

Still, the 29-year-old Walker has publicly expressed his loyalty to Charlotte.

"Oh no question, Charlotte's definitely my first priority," Walker told The Athletic's Jared Weiss on June 1. "That's where I've been for eight years, and that's all I know."

The Hornets drafted Walker ninth overall in 2011. He's approaching unrestricted free agency fresh off the best season of his career, as he played all 82 games and averaged career highs in points (25.6 per game) and assists (5.9).