Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Celtics Hesitant to Make Pelicans Overwhelming Offer

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics want Anthony Davis, but at what cost?

The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach wrote Friday that while the team's main target this offseason is the New Orleans Pelicans All-Star, especially as the likelihood that Kyrie Irving will re-sign in free agency "has eroded," the Celtics do have some hesitancy in going all-out to acquire Davis:

"It is widely known that the Celtics have the shiniest collection of assets for a potential Davis deal, but there are questions about how far they would open their treasure chest. One league source said the uncertainty surrounding Davis’s long-term future in Boston has thus far limited the Celtics’ willingness to overwhelm New Orleans with an offer."

Boston owns three first-round picks (Nos. 14, 20 and 22) in the 2019 NBA draft.

That seems irrelevant, though, as Davis' agent, Rich Paul, has attempted to deter Boston from pursuing his client.

"They can trade for him, but it'll be for one year," Paul told Sports Illustrated's S.L. Price for a cover story published earlier this week. "I mean: If the Celtics traded for Anthony Davis, we would go there and we would abide by our contractual [obligations] and we would go into free agency in 2020. I've stated that to them.

"But in the event he decides to walk away and you give away assets? Don't blame Rich Paul."

Davis is reportedly only interested in committing to the Los Angeles Lakers or New York Knicks long-term, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, and the overwhelming favorite is Los Angeles.

As for Irving, the Boston Herald's Steve Bulpett reported Thursday that the 27-year-old point guard is "prepared" to join the Brooklyn Nets in free agency. Losing out on both Davis and Irving is the worst-case scenario for Boston.

Boston co-owner Wyc Grousbeck knows what he's up against, as he told the Boston Herald's Mark Murphy, "This is the most uncertain offseason since 2007."

The same air of uncertainty lingers over Davis' final destination.