Cowboys TE Rico Gathers Suspended 1 Game for 2018 Marijuana Arrest

Cowboys TE Rico Gathers Suspended 1 Game for 2018 Marijuana ArrestJune 14, 2019
Al Pereira/Getty Images
The Dallas Cowboys won't have tight end Rico Gathers when they open the 2019 season.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Gathers has been suspended one game for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy stemming from a September 2018 arrest for marijuana possession.
