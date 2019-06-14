Cowboys TE Rico Gathers Suspended 1 Game for 2018 Marijuana Arrest

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 14, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 30: Tight End Rico Gathers #80 of the Dallas Cowboys in action against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)
Al Pereira/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys won't have tight end Rico Gathers when they open the 2019 season.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Gathers has been suspended one game for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy stemming from a September 2018 arrest for marijuana possession.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

