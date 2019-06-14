Browns' Jarvis Landry: Baker Mayfield's Duke Johnson Comments Are 'A Non-Issue'

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry told reporters Friday that quarterback Baker Mayfield's comments regarding running back Duke Johnson's trade request are "a non-issue."

"I don't think it will be difficult at all," Landry said. "Again, I say to you, it's a non-issue. Again, it's not one that we're feeling any particular way about. ... It's blown up from you guys' end more than it really is."

Earlier in June, Mayfield said about Johnson: "It's self-inflicted. It is what it is. It's not awkward for anyone else in this building. He's gotta do his job. He said he was a professional. I hope he does his job."

Mayfield added, "You're either on this train or you're not."

NFL.com's Michael Silver reported Thursday that numerous veterans spoke with Mayfield regarding his comments: "I'm told by multiple sources that several veterans came up to him in the locker room after those comments about Duke Johnson, and let's say voiced their displeasure, saying, 'Listen, it's one thing to be the leader, but this is a guy who is going through something, it's business, and we need to support him.'"

The Browns are garnering much Super Bowl hype entering the 2019 season thanks to a few notable additions, including ex-New York Giants star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. Caesars Palace lists them at 10-1 to win it all.

The offseason hasn't always garnered the best reports, however.

In addition to the commentary regarding Johnson's trade request, Silver reported: "The transition to new OC Todd Monken has not gone as smoothly as planned, resulting in HC Freddie Kitchens playing a greater role in spearheading the offense than originally intended."

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com followed that up by saying, "Kitchens has been doing more in offensive meetings the past few weeks, but only because he's been gathering input from all the assistants and must make decisions on how the scheme will ultimately play out."

As well, Kitchens told reporters that Beckham, who skipped voluntary OTAs, missed "a lot" in regards to learning the offense.

The Browns are going to be a lightning rod given their promise and colorful personalities, but we won't know how they'll do on the field until September 8, when they open against the Tennessee Titans.

Until then, they'll still likely make a ton of headlines.