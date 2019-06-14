Video: Raptors Fans Flood Streets, Climb Buildings to Celebrate 2019 NBA Title

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors fans didn't waste a second to celebrate their team's first championship in franchise history as they stormed city streets and climbed light poles and buildings after the Raps' 114-110 series-closing win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

The title was just Toronto's second in an American professional sports league since the Blue Jays won the 1993 World Series. Toronto FC took home the 2017 MLS Cup before the Raptors won two years later.

Raptors fans' passion has been impossible to ignore throughout the entire playoffs.

Maple Leaf Square morphs into Jurassic Park for big Raptors games, where a throng of fans meet to watch their team.

When the Raps won the Eastern Conference Finals, fans climbed buses and temporarily formed a blockade in front of Toronto guard Fred VanVleet as he tried to leave Scotiabank Arena.

Now the Raptors have even more reason to celebrate, and chances are they won't stop any time soon.