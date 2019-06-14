Redskins Rookie QB Dwayne Haskins 'Deserves a Shot' to Start, Says HC Jay Gruden

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins entered the 2018 season having thrown just 57 passes on the collegiate level. However, the signal-caller enjoyed a meteoric rise after tossing 50 touchdowns for the 13-1 Buckeyes last year, which preceded the Washington Redskins drafting him 15th overall in 2019.

Now head coach Jay Gruden says that the rookie could be starting for them this season.

"Oh, for sure," Redskins coach Jay Gruden told reporters on Thursday when asked if Haskins can start.

"I'd be silly not to. He's put enough out there on tape to say he deserves a shot, without a doubt. I don't know quite what he can do in the NFL in this system because it's new to him, but his ability warrants the fact that, hey, let's take a peek at this big son of a b---h."

Haskins, Colt McCoy and Case Keenum are the Skins' current trio of quarterbacks on the active roster. Alex Smith, who started the majority of last season, is recovering from a serious leg injury suffered in Week 11 versus the Houston Texans.

Gruden called Haskins the "wild card" of the group before offering the following scouting report on his offseason progress.

"You see the 'wow' plays and you're like, 'Jesus,'" Gruden said. "When he's on, there's nobody you'd rather have than Dwayne. Really. It's pretty. He stands tall; he has a cannon, and he can quicken up his release. He's got great touch. Strong, powerful arm; strong, powerful body. But sometimes when he's off, he's abnormally off. It's kind of weird.

"The most important thing is to quicken his reads so he can reset his feet and get them underneath him to make accurate throws. That comes with time. Sometimes, he's in such a hurry that he might be late and then he feels he has to rush."

Reporters and analysts have provided glowing reviews of Haskins' offseason work thus far.

"Haskins has come off as humble and very focused in sessions with reporters, and he certainly was humble in the first part of that self-evaluation," Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington wrote. "When he knows what he's doing, he's not just pretty good; he's the best passer the Redskins have."

Nate Burleson of NFL Network and CBS Sports also said Haskins had "one of the strongest arms he's ever seen."

Haskins certainly has the highest upside of the Skins' current quarterback crew, but the question is whether Washington thinks he'll be ready for Week 1.

A side plot is the status of left tackle Trent Williams, the stalwart lineman who demanded a trade or release per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

If Williams' demands hold true, then any signal-caller could be in trouble next season without him protecting the blind side. In that case, Haskins may be best suited to getting eased into playing time as opposed to being thrown into the fire.

Washington will open the 2019 season on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. ET.