Video: Watch Drake Chug Champagne, Celebrate Raptors' 1st NBA Championship

Video: Watch Drake Chug Champagne, Celebrate Raptors' 1st NBA ChampionshipJune 14, 2019
The infamous Drake curse is over, and it was his favorite team who broke it as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 Thursday night to claim the franchise's first NBA championship.
The Toronto rapper was not in attendance at Oracle Arena but rather at home at Jurassic Park. As soon as the buzzer sounded in the Bay, Champagne Papi popped the bubbly:
TSN @TSN_Sports
DRAKE IS FIRED UP!!!! The Toronto #Raptors are #NBA champions! 🍾 https://t.co/X5CCOAuup1
TSN @TSN_Sports
#Drake was proudly waving the #Canadian flag at #JurassicPark after the #Raptors captured their first championship 🇨🇦 #NBAFinals https://t.co/j1GcuMfvn5
The Grammy Award winner is officially a global ambassador for the Raptors but unofficially among the team's stoutest sideline fixtures. Throughout the NBA Finals, in particular, Drake has been as active showing support for the squad on social media as on the sideline.
However, the world will have to wait for Drake's championship post and inevitable Raptors-inspired music.
For now, he's in his feelings.
