Video: Watch Drake Chug Champagne, Celebrate Raptors' 1st NBA Championship

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The infamous Drake curse is over, and it was his favorite team who broke it as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 Thursday night to claim the franchise's first NBA championship.

The Toronto rapper was not in attendance at Oracle Arena but rather at home at Jurassic Park. As soon as the buzzer sounded in the Bay, Champagne Papi popped the bubbly:

The Grammy Award winner is officially a global ambassador for the Raptors but unofficially among the team's stoutest sideline fixtures. Throughout the NBA Finals, in particular, Drake has been as active showing support for the squad on social media as on the sideline.

However, the world will have to wait for Drake's championship post and inevitable Raptors-inspired music.

For now, he's in his feelings.