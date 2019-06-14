Video: Watch Drake Chug Champagne, Celebrate Raptors' 1st NBA Championship

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 14, 2019

TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 13: Drake reacts to a play during Game Six of the NBA Finals on June 13, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)
Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The infamous Drake curse is over, and it was his favorite team who broke it as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 Thursday night to claim the franchise's first NBA championship.  

The Toronto rapper was not in attendance at Oracle Arena but rather at home at Jurassic Park. As soon as the buzzer sounded in the Bay, Champagne Papi popped the bubbly: 

The Grammy Award winner is officially a global ambassador for the Raptors but unofficially among the team's stoutest sideline fixtures. Throughout the NBA Finals, in particular, Drake has been as active showing support for the squad on social media as on the sideline. 

However, the world will have to wait for Drake's championship post and inevitable Raptors-inspired music.

For now, he's in his feelings. 

