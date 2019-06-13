Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott's Reps Have 'Broached' Contract Worth $34M Per Year

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Dak Prescott and his representatives are fresh on the trail of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz's four-year, $128 million contract.

"While that deal could impact the Prescott negotiations with the Cowboys, as the team is analyzing all 60 pages of Wentz new contract, per source, know that Todd France and CAA have broached a deal in the range of $34 million annually, according to someone with knowledge of the talks," wrote Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The Cowboys quarterback is entering his fourth season in Dallas, the last on his rookie contract.

While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has gushed over his commitment to Prescott plenty, Prescott painted a vaguer picture to Hill of where negotiations stand. "I'm involved, it's about me," he said. "But they stand where they stand."

However, Hill noted that Prescott is not concerned about getting a deal done, with the 25-year-old quoted as saying: "I've got my cowboy hat on, so I'm a Cowboy. Let's say that."

Prescott mirrored that sentiment in May when he told reporters at a charity softball game, "I want to be a Cowboy forever" (h/t Jon Machota).

Jones has given Prescott every reason to be so confident in an eventual deal, even going so far as to state he would decline two first-round picks in a hypothetical deal for Prescott.

"He's a rare individual from the physical standpoint, the mental standpoint, the experience standpoint, the leadership, I mean, on down the line," said Cowboys quarterbacks coach Jon Kitna, according to ProFootballTalk.

"Playing in Dallas, with all that comes with being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, he embraces all that. He doesn't shy away from it. I don't think you want to even try to put limits on what that would be, on what his best is. It's going to be fun over time to watch it happen."

The Cowboys drafted Prescott in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Mississippi State. He became a rookie sensation with 3,667 passing yards and 23 touchdowns to just four interceptions as Dallas finished the top seed in the NFC at 13-3.

He experienced a bit of a sophomore slump in 2017—22 touchdowns, 13 picks—but rebounded last season to lead the Cowboys on a crucial five-game winning streak to again win the NFC East.