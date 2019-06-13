Herm Edwards Named 'Professor of Practice' at Arizona State Journalism School

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 13, 2019

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards gestures during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boulder, Colo. Arizona State's first season under coach Herm Edwards has been a solid one. The Sun Devils beat some good teams, lost some close games and are bowl eligible. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Herm Edwards is going to be working with lead blockers and lede paragraphs at Arizona State. 

On Thursday, the Pac-12 school issued a press release that revealed Edwards is joining the faculty of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in addition to his responsibilities as the head football coach.

He will be a professor of practice who serves as a guest lecturer and facilitates discussions about sports and the media.

"I am humbled and honored by this incredible opportunity," Edwards said. "As coaches, we are teachers first and foremost. I am looking forward to sharing the knowledge I have accumulated as a player, coach and member of the working media with the students at the Cronkite School."

While Edwards was an NFL coach for eight years with the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs and is entering his second season at the helm for the Sun Devils, he does have experience in sports media.

He worked for ESPN from 2009 to 2017 and appeared across a number of platforms for the network.

What's more, the school's press release noted he was honored by the Football Writers Association of America as the Super 11 Coach of the Year for his willingness to work with journalists who cover Sun Devils football.

Related

    ASU Football: Two offensive linemen commit to ASU

    Arizona State Football logo
    Arizona State Football

    ASU Football: Two offensive linemen commit to ASU

    House of Sparky
    via House of Sparky

    5 Reasons to Embrace Michigan as Playoff Contenders

    College Football logo
    College Football

    5 Reasons to Embrace Michigan as Playoff Contenders

    GBMWolverine
    via GBMWolverine

    Texas A&M First from SEC to Expand Alcohol Sales

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Texas A&M First from SEC to Expand Alcohol Sales

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Winners and Losers of the Transfer Portal ✅

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Winners and Losers of the Transfer Portal ✅

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report