Herm Edwards Named 'Professor of Practice' at Arizona State Journalism School

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Herm Edwards is going to be working with lead blockers and lede paragraphs at Arizona State.

On Thursday, the Pac-12 school issued a press release that revealed Edwards is joining the faculty of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in addition to his responsibilities as the head football coach.

He will be a professor of practice who serves as a guest lecturer and facilitates discussions about sports and the media.

"I am humbled and honored by this incredible opportunity," Edwards said. "As coaches, we are teachers first and foremost. I am looking forward to sharing the knowledge I have accumulated as a player, coach and member of the working media with the students at the Cronkite School."

While Edwards was an NFL coach for eight years with the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs and is entering his second season at the helm for the Sun Devils, he does have experience in sports media.

He worked for ESPN from 2009 to 2017 and appeared across a number of platforms for the network.

What's more, the school's press release noted he was honored by the Football Writers Association of America as the Super 11 Coach of the Year for his willingness to work with journalists who cover Sun Devils football.