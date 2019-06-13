Gregg Williams, Joe Vitt Talk Friendship After Involvement in Bountygate Scandal

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Jets assistant coaches Gregg Williams and Joe Vitt were on opposite sides of the Bountygate scandal during their time with the New Orleans Saints, but both men maintained that they've remained friends.

"Is this a National Enquirer question?" Vitt asked after being questioned on the topic, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. "I like Gregg. He's a friend."

Williams agreed.

"Not a question. Next question," he said. "He's a great friend of mine. He'll always be a great friend. I don't care what you've written. Go ahead, somebody else [ask a question]."

