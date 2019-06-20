Admiral Schofield to Wizards: 2019 NBA Draft Scouting Profile and Analysis

Tennessee guard Admiral Schofield yells after a score against Vanderbilt in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee won 88-83 in overtime. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards selected former Tennessee Volunteers forward Admiral Schofield with the 42nd pick in the 2019 NBA draft Thursday after they reportedly acquired the rights from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Schofield's performance as a senior this past season not only helped the Volunteers establish themselves as a top contender, but it also earned him a number of individual honors, including a first-team All-SEC selection and an honorable mention for the All-America squad.

                     

Schofield's Scouting Profile (h/t B/R's Jonathan Wasserman)

Offensive Strengths

Schofield is a strong wing and consistent shooter. He's become a more versatile shot-maker over the years by making jumpers off different actions.

           

Offensive Weaknesses

He's not threatening enough off the dribble for a 2 or 3. He lacks explosion around the basket and will need his jumper to carry him.

             

Defensive Outlook

Schofield has strong tools, but they don't always translate to effective defense.

          

Projected role: Reserve shot-maker

Throughout his four-year career in Knoxville, Schofield took his game up a notch each season.

As he took on a bigger role at Tennessee, the numbers followed. He averaged a career-high 16.5 points as a senior while adding 6.1 rebounds per game. He also established new personal bests in both field-goal percentage (47.4) and three-point percentage (41.8).

He proved to be a reliable perimeter shooter throughout his college career, shooting 38.7 percent from beyond the arc. As three-pointers became a major part of his game, he shot 40.7 percent from distance over his final two seasons in a Volunteers uniform.

Schofield's shot will allow him to make an immediate impact, but the 6'5¼", 241-pound forward wants everyone to know he is more than just a shooter.

"NBA teams know a lot about my shooting ability," Schofield said at the combine last month, according to the Chicago Sun-Times' Michael O'Brien. "I don't think they know how well I can shoot it, though. I can defend and do multiple things. Create a little bit for others and pass the ball well."

Now, Schofield will have the opportunity to show his all-around talent in Washington. 

