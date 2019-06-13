Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Praises 'Really Special' WR DK Metcalf

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

In his first minicamp with the Seattle Seahawks, rookie DK Metcalf is making a strong impression on quarterback Russell Wilson.

Per John Boyle of Seahawks.com, Wilson raved about what he's seen from his new wide receiver and what he can add to the offense.

"It's great seeing DK make his plays," Wilson said. "I think DK is looking really, really special. He can do anything and everything and he's tremendous."

Expectations are high for Metcalf after the Seahawks selected him 64th overall in the 2019 NFL draft. He garnered attention during the pre-draft process for his physical attributes, including a physique usually reserved for bodybuilders.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller wrote Metcalf has "rare physical traits with straight-line speed to keep defenses on their heels."

The 21-year-old missed the Rebels' final five games last year with a neck injury that required surgery. He was averaging 21.9 yards per reception with five touchdowns on just 26 catches up to that point.

The Seahawks need Metcalf to become a key piece of the offense quickly. Doug Baldwin indicated on Twitter he is retired due to a series of injuries sustained throughout his career.

Tyler Lockett led Seattle with 965 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2018. With Baldwin apparently out of the mix, no other returning wideout had more than 445 yards and five touchdowns.