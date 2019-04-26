D.K. Metcalf NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' Pick

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

STRENGTHS



—Rare physical traits with amazing muscle tone, speed (4.33-second 40-yard dash) and strength; looks more like a bodybuilder than football player.

—Excellent length and strength that allows him to attack the ball in the air and keep pressing defenders off his 6'3", 228-pound frame.

—Raw upside is attractive; rare physical traits with straight-line speed to keep defenses on their heels.

—Big, strong hands show up on tape with 50-50 grabs and highlight-worthy catches.

—Sellable traits with enough flashes on film for scouts to fall in love with, but his best attribute is potential; elite speed to take the top off a defense but the size and strength to win over the middle.

—Profiles as a true No. 1 wide receiver talent with the skills to make plays as a rookie but the upside to improve greatly in a hurry.

WEAKNESSES



—Flexibility and agility are lacking from his tape and his testing times; almost too big, with many scouts wondering if he's a natural.

—Route tree is underdeveloped. Rawness throughout his game and was able to simply be bigger, stronger, faster than defensive backs he faced.

—History of injuries with a broken foot (2016) and neck injury (2018) limiting his reps.

—Banking on traits and not a refined game as a receiver; has no polish to his game and will need to be taught from scratch.

—Was shut down by LSU's Greedy Williams.

—Too many concentration-related drops.

OVERALL



D.K. Metcalf could be the star or the bust of the 2019 draft class. His athletic traits are otherworldly, but his lack of production and experience is alarming. Throw in a couple of injuries that kept him off the field, and it's easy to envision that teams will be cautious even with his jaw-dropping speed and strength.

GRADE: 6.95 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE IMPACT/FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Terrell Owens