Tiemoue Bakayoko Unsure on Chelsea Future, Reveals PSG Ambition

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Tiemoue Bakayoko said he is unsure what will happen when he returns to Chelsea this summer, but he hopes to join Paris Saint-Germain in the future.

The midfielder spent the campaign on loan with AC Milan, who can make his stay at the San Siro permanent for €35 million (£31 million), according to Goal's James Westwood.

Bakayoko told L'Equipe (h/t Westwood): "My future? Yes, I will go back to Chelsea. I still have a three-year contract. I have no choice. I don't know what will happen after that, but I have to go back to Chelsea. It is the only thing I know."

On the possibility of playing for PSG, the Frenchman said: "Yes, for sure, one day I would like to play in Paris. I cannot lie about it. It's big for me and my loved ones. We are real Parisians."

Bakayoko joined Chelsea from Monaco in 2017 after helping the Ligue 1 side beat PSG to the title.

He was shipped off to Milan last year, though, having struggled in his first season at Stamford Bridge under then-manager Antonio Conte.

After taking some time to settle with the Rossoneri, the central midfielder found some fine form in Serie A, and ESPN.com's Matteo Bonetti was among many admirers he won over:

However, a permanent stay at the San Siro might be unlikely after he fell out with then-manager Gennaro Gattuso near the end of the season.

Mediaset (h/t Bleacher Report's Alex McGovern) reported on what happened:

His situation appeared to get worse during Milan's 2-1 win over Bologna on May 6, during which he reportedly appeared to tell Gattuso to "f--k off" in a heated confrontation on the bench.

He did then start the Rossoneri's final three matches of the season, suggesting he and Gattuso had put the incident behind them, but the Italian stepped down at the end of the campaign after the team missed out on a UEFA Champions League place.

Milan are yet to name a replacement, but the new manager may have their own plans that do not include Bakayoko.

Given Chelsea face a FIFA transfer ban this summer (that is under appeal) and Bakayoko managed to rediscover his form last season, it might be worthwhile for the Blues to give him another chance to prove himself in English football.

Bakayoko will only turn 25 in August, so he's still got time on his side to show he can be a valuable asset for the Blues.