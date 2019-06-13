Matthijs de Ligt, PSG Rumours Are 'Fake News,' Says Agent Mino Raiola

Matthijs de Ligt, PSG Rumours Are 'Fake News,' Says Agent Mino RaiolaJune 13, 2019
Matthijs de Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola, has denied reports that he is working on a deal to send the Ajax defender to Paris Saint-Germain.
Football journalist Fabrizio Romano recently reported Raiola was in the French capital for talks with PSG:
Matthijs de Ligt today has received Paris Saint-Germain official contract bid. His agent Mino Raiola is now in Paris to start talks with new director Leonardo. The player has not decided yet about his next club, PSG are going to insist. 🇳🇱🔵 #PSG #transfers #deLigt
However, Raiola told ANSA (h/t Goal's Dejan Kalinic): "This is a classic example of fake news."
The 19-year-old is expected to leave Ajax this summer and along with the Parisians, he has also been linked with Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool.
De Ligt's campaign only finished on Sunday, following the Netherlands' 1-0 defeat to Portugal in the inaugural UEFA Nations League final.
In an interview with Mundo Deportivo (h/t Goal's Ben Spratt), he said he will be considering his options: "I still do not know what my heart says. I have been concentrated all the time on Ajax and the national team. Now, on my holidays, I will be able to think about it and decide what I am going to do with my future."
He also said that playing regularly will be his primary concern when choosing his next destination rather than the amount of money on offer.
Football.London's Greg Johnson is hoping De Ligt will not choose PSG:
After coming through the academy at Ajax, where he has honed his skills to become a technically gifted centre-back who can carry the ball out from defence with confidence, Barcelona's style of play would appear to suit him the best.
De Ligt's compatriot Ronald de Boer, who swapped Ajax for Barca in 1999, believes as much:
Ronald de Boer on De Ligt: "He's a player who can play for any team. For me it would be better to see him playing at Barca. He started at Ajax as a 10-year-old and he has a philosophy and a way of playing which is very close to that of Barcelona." Agree? 🔵🔴 https://t.co/zL8rfuZjI2
Joining Barcelona would also allow him to link up with former Ajax team-mate Frenkie de Jong, who will move to the Camp Nou this summer.
De Ligt is a player of enormous potential, and he would be able to improve the back line of any of the clubs interested in him. Whoever he joins will have pulled off an impressive coup to secure his signature.
