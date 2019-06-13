Matthijs de Ligt, PSG Rumours Are 'Fake News,' Says Agent Mino Raiola

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Matthijs de Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola, has denied reports that he is working on a deal to send the Ajax defender to Paris Saint-Germain.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano recently reported Raiola was in the French capital for talks with PSG:

However, Raiola told ANSA (h/t Goal's Dejan Kalinic): "This is a classic example of fake news."

The 19-year-old is expected to leave Ajax this summer and along with the Parisians, he has also been linked with Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool.

De Ligt's campaign only finished on Sunday, following the Netherlands' 1-0 defeat to Portugal in the inaugural UEFA Nations League final.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo (h/t Goal's Ben Spratt), he said he will be considering his options: "I still do not know what my heart says. I have been concentrated all the time on Ajax and the national team. Now, on my holidays, I will be able to think about it and decide what I am going to do with my future."

He also said that playing regularly will be his primary concern when choosing his next destination rather than the amount of money on offer.

Football.London's Greg Johnson is hoping De Ligt will not choose PSG:

After coming through the academy at Ajax, where he has honed his skills to become a technically gifted centre-back who can carry the ball out from defence with confidence, Barcelona's style of play would appear to suit him the best.

De Ligt's compatriot Ronald de Boer, who swapped Ajax for Barca in 1999, believes as much:

Joining Barcelona would also allow him to link up with former Ajax team-mate Frenkie de Jong, who will move to the Camp Nou this summer.

De Ligt is a player of enormous potential, and he would be able to improve the back line of any of the clubs interested in him. Whoever he joins will have pulled off an impressive coup to secure his signature.