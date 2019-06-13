Bruins' Brad Marchand: Blues 'Took Our Dream' in Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Brad Marchand couldn't conceal his heartbreak after his Boston Bruins fell 4-1 to the St. Louis Blues in Wednesday's Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

"It's a heartbreaker," the 31-year-old said, according to WEEI's Ken Laird. "Tough to describe. They took our dream, our lifetime dream from us. Sixty minutes away from that. You can't describe it."

Marchand also likened the defeat to Boston losing the Cup to the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013:

Marchand can hold onto the Cup he and the Bruins won in 2011, but the sting of letting this year's title slip through their hands permeated throughout the team:

Throughout the 2018-19 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Marchand co-led all players with 23 points alongside Conn Smythe Trophy winner Ryan O'Reilly. The winger contributed nine goals and 14 assists.

However, the Bruins had no answer for the Blues Wednesday night. Marchand couldn't connect on any of his three shots on goal, which was a theme for all players trying to get through St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington, as the rookie saved 32 of 33 shots on goal.

Marchand specifically drew ire for a decision he made in the last seconds of the first period. As Jaden Schwartz charged down the ice, he opted to make a line change. He explained to reporters after the game that he thought Schwartz was alone, but Schwartz found Alex Pietrangelo to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead.

No one player is responsible for the Bruins' loss. While it's uncommon in championship-laden Boston, sometimes it just isn't your night.