Video: Watch Blues Superfan Laila Anderson Hoist Stanley Cup After Game 7 Win

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 13, 2019

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Alex Pietrangelo #27 of the St. Louis Blues celebrates with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game Seven to win the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The St. Louis Blues' biggest fan got to meet Lord Stanley on Wednesday.

The Blues brought superfan Laila Anderson with them to Boston's TD Garden for Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, and they delivered in front of her with a resounding 4-1 victory over the Bruins to win their first championship in franchise history.

Anderson was among those on the ice after the game who got to meet the Stanley Cup:

She and the rest of the team got to hold the Cup in large part because of goaltender Jordan Binnington, who turned in one of the most memorable performances in Stanley Cup Final history. The rookie stopped 32 of the 33 shots he faced, only allowing a goal after the game was well in hand in the final minutes.

He survived an initial onslaught from the Bruins that saw the home team dictate play and create almost every early chance. Had Binnington not stood strong, Boston would have built a multi-goal lead and likely rode the momentum to a championship.

Binnington's effort gave his offense a chance to finally do some damage, and Ryan O'Reilly was the first to find the back of the net. From there, Alex Pietrangelo, Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford lit the lamp to all but put away the victory and clinch the title.

That it was O'Reilly who started the scoring was no surprise to Anderson:

Benjamin Hochman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch noted the 11-year-old "is fighting a rare disease." Blues forward Pat Maroon said she "has been an inspiration to all of us throughout the year," per Hochman.

Her journey to Boston culminated in the team's first Stanley Cup title in 51 seasons of trying and a memorable encounter with the trophy she will surely never forget.

Related

    Ryan O’Reilly Wins Conn Smythe

    St Louis Blues logo
    St Louis Blues

    Ryan O’Reilly Wins Conn Smythe

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Blues Win 1st Stanley Cup in Franchise History

    🏆 Beat Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 🥅Jordan Binnington records 32 saves 🏒Ryan O’Reilly wins Conn Smythe Trophy

    St Louis Blues logo
    St Louis Blues

    Blues Win 1st Stanley Cup in Franchise History

    🏆 Beat Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 🥅Jordan Binnington records 32 saves 🏒Ryan O’Reilly wins Conn Smythe Trophy

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Will Bruins or Blues Win It All?

    St Louis Blues logo
    St Louis Blues

    Will Bruins or Blues Win It All?

    Kevin Allen
    via USA TODAY

    Blues in Trouble Unless Their Goalie Steps Up

    St Louis Blues logo
    St Louis Blues

    Blues in Trouble Unless Their Goalie Steps Up

    Terrence Doyle
    via FiveThirtyEight