Blues Win 2019 Stanley Cup Final: Score, Celebration Highlights and Reaction

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 13, 2019

St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo carries the Stanley Cup after the Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The St. Louis Blues are Stanley Cup champions.

The Blues hoisted Lord Stanley for the first time in the franchise's 52-year history after defeating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Wednesday night's Game 7 at TD Garden.

St. Louis rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington withstood an early barrage from Boston in the first period and ended the contest with 32 saves. The scoring got started when Conn Smythe winner Ryan O'Reilly deflected a shot from Jay Bouwmeester beyond Tuukka Rask.

It was all Blues from there on out with captain Alex Pietrangelo adding one eight seconds before the first intermission and Brayden Schenn as well as Zach Sanford icing the game in the third.

As soon as the final buzzer sounded, the Blues indulged in celebration the way only a starving franchise can:

Back in St. Louis, fans reacted with even more joy at both the Blues' Enterprise Center and Cardinals' Busch Stadium. The city opened up Busch to accommodate high demand and make up for the fact that the watch party at Enterprise Center had already sold out. By the end, nobody at Busch cared they were soaked in rain.

Outside of the city, native St. Louisans such as NBA players Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal as well as This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown tweeted their support.

Jenna Fischer, who had a friendly feud with her The Office co-star and native Bostonian John Krasinski, gloated by making a Blues cake while the team's unofficial anthem "Gloria" played in the background.

The team's most popular fan, though, has been Laila Anderson. The 11-year-old, who has a rare immune disease that makes her mostly homebound, has been consumed with the Blues' Cup run. However, she was in Boston to watch the Blues finally become champions and got to hoist Lord Stanley on the ice:

The party is only just beginning, too, as St. Louis has its first Stanley Cup parade to look forward to.

