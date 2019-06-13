Blues Win 2019 Stanley Cup Final: Score, Celebration Highlights and Reaction

Blues Win 2019 Stanley Cup Final: Score, Celebration Highlights and ReactionJune 13, 2019
The St. Louis Blues are Stanley Cup champions.
The Blues hoisted Lord Stanley for the first time in the franchise's 52-year history after defeating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Wednesday night's Game 7 at TD Garden.
St. Louis rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington withstood an early barrage from Boston in the first period and ended the contest with 32 saves. The scoring got started when Conn Smythe winner Ryan O'Reilly deflected a shot from Jay Bouwmeester beyond Tuukka Rask.
St. Louis Blues 🏆 @StLouisBlues
HUGE HIT BY BLAIS!!!! BIGGER GOAL BY O'REILLY!!!! #stlblues #WeAllBleedBlue https://t.co/U6rNorBs2n
It was all Blues from there on out with captain Alex Pietrangelo adding one eight seconds before the first intermission and Brayden Schenn as well as Zach Sanford icing the game in the third.
St. Louis Blues 🏆 @StLouisBlues
BRAYDEN SCHENN HAS MADE IT 3-0!!!! #stlblues #WeAllBleedBlue https://t.co/5E9mmD4xON
St. Louis Blues 🏆 @StLouisBlues
SANFORD!!!!! 4-0!!!!!!! #stlblues #weallbleedblue https://t.co/PQDC2ACIdA
As soon as the final buzzer sounded, the Blues indulged in celebration the way only a starving franchise can:
St. Louis Blues 🏆 @StLouisBlues
The moment many have waited a lifetime to see happen!!! Celebrate, St. Louis!!!!!!! https://t.co/xTzDHsiO8Z
St. Louis Blues 🏆 @StLouisBlues
How's it feel, Dunner?? #WeAllBleedBlue #stlblues https://t.co/SMWk9iqcmF
Emily Kaplan @emilymkaplan
Pat Maroon and his son, Anthony. Pat took less money and term to play with the Blues this season so he could live in the same city as his son. https://t.co/NTOl589iVU
NHL @NHL
"I couldn't be more proud to be from St. Louis." - @patmaroon #StanleyCup https://t.co/hiUxOZ1XLC
Back in St. Louis, fans reacted with even more joy at both the Blues' Enterprise Center and Cardinals' Busch Stadium. The city opened up Busch to accommodate high demand and make up for the fact that the watch party at Enterprise Center had already sold out. By the end, nobody at Busch cared they were soaked in rain.
St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals
We've waited 52 years, you didn't think a little rain would stop us from cheering on the @StLouisBlues! https://t.co/qmYdhdD2y7
Russell Kinsaul @russellkinsaul
The celebration’s begun. @StLouisBlues fans chant “We got the cup” outside The Enterprise Center celebrating the #StanleyCupChampions. @KMOV https://t.co/Vr9x9mJcL0
Outside of the city, native St. Louisans such as NBA players Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal as well as This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown tweeted their support.
Jenna Fischer, who had a friendly feud with her The Office co-star and native Bostonian John Krasinski, gloated by making a Blues cake while the team's unofficial anthem "Gloria" played in the background.
The team's most popular fan, though, has been Laila Anderson. The 11-year-old, who has a rare immune disease that makes her mostly homebound, has been consumed with the Blues' Cup run. However, she was in Boston to watch the Blues finally become champions and got to hoist Lord Stanley on the ice:
#StanleyCup Game 7 on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
Laila got to see her team win the #StanleyCup in person! https://t.co/qUZRCAUKdV
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Nothing sweeter than this. 11-year-old Blues superfan Laila Anderson celebrates St. Louis' 1st #StanleyCup ❤️ (via @NHL) https://t.co/kUeRbyOM67
Emily Kaplan @emilymkaplan
Blues superfan/good luck charm Laila Anderson told me she has “a gift for calling the first goal.” Before the game, she told her mom Ryan O’Reilly would score first. Her mom was skeptical. Laila: “Mom, two things: you should never doubt ROR, and you should never doubt me.” https://t.co/dPuDXL1iJQ
The party is only just beginning, too, as St. Louis has its first Stanley Cup parade to look forward to.
Blues Win 1st Stanley Cup in Franchise History
🏆 Beat Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 🥅 Jordan Binnington records 32 saves 🏒 Ryan O’Reilly wins Conn Smythe Trophy