NCAA: 6 Basketball Programs to Be Notified of Allegations for Level 1 Violations

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

There will be significant fallout from the FBI's investigation into college basketball corruption.

On Wednesday, Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.com cited NCAA vice president for regulatory affairs Stan Wilcox and reported at least six Division I men's basketball programs will receive notices of allegations for Level 1 violations. Of those six, two are "high-profile programs" that will receive said notices by July.

Dodd explained Level 1 violations can include penalties such as postseason bans, show-cause orders against coaches and scholarship reductions as the most serious ones the NCAA considers.

Wilcox also said the other four programs would receive the notices later in the summer.

This comes after Pat Forde, Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reported in November the federal government granted the NCAA approval to investigate potential NCAA violations stemming from the overall case.

While Wilcox did not mention a specific school, Jeff Greer of The Athletic reported in April that the NCAA had already given the Louisville Cardinals a verbal notice of inquiry.

Dodd provided additional details about the overall investigation into the practice of using money and benefits to steer recruits toward certain schools and noted agent runner Christian Dawkins and former Adidas consultant Merl Code were found guilty on fraud and bribery charges. What's more, former Adidas executive James Gatto was found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Dodd noted Louisville, Kansas and Arizona have all reportedly been under NCAA investigation, while 20 or more schools were mentioned during the overall FBI investigation.