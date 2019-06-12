Kyrie Irving, Agent Jeff Wechsler Reportedly Part Ways Ahead of 2019 Free Agency

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 13, 2019

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving gestures during the first half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Friday, April 19, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving has reportedly already made one significant change leading up to an offseason that could see him decline a player option for the 2019-20 campaign and sign elsewhere as an unrestricted free agent. 

On Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Irving has parted ways with his longtime agent Jeff Wechsler.

Wojnarowski added Irving is expected to join ROC Nation Sports.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Who's in the Hunt for an AD Trade?

    Lakers, Celtics revive Anthony Davis talks, but KD's FA suitors can still strike

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Who's in the Hunt for an AD Trade?

    Lakers, Celtics revive Anthony Davis talks, but KD's FA suitors can still strike

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report

    AD Rumors Impact Lakers’ and Celtics' Odds

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    AD Rumors Impact Lakers’ and Celtics' Odds

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: AD Talks Could Hinge on Kuzma

    Lakers want to keep him while Pelicans want Kuz included in AD package

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: AD Talks Could Hinge on Kuzma

    Lakers want to keep him while Pelicans want Kuz included in AD package

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    KD Confirms Ruptured Achilles

    Durant posts long IG message to fans after having surgery to fix ruptured Achilles

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD Confirms Ruptured Achilles

    Durant posts long IG message to fans after having surgery to fix ruptured Achilles

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report