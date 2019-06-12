Kyrie Irving, Agent Jeff Wechsler Reportedly Part Ways Ahead of 2019 Free Agency

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving has reportedly already made one significant change leading up to an offseason that could see him decline a player option for the 2019-20 campaign and sign elsewhere as an unrestricted free agent.

On Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Irving has parted ways with his longtime agent Jeff Wechsler.

Wojnarowski added Irving is expected to join ROC Nation Sports.

