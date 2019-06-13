Kyrie Irving Rumors: Star 'Prepared to Sign' with Nets After Celtics Opt-Out

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have been connected numerous times in recent weeks, but Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald provided the most impactful news when he reported Thursday that the floor general "is prepared to sign with the [Nets] when he becomes a free agent next month."

"According to a source with ties to Roc Nation, the organization expected to become Irving's new representative, the All-Star point guard is prepared to sign with the Brooklyn Nets when he becomes a free agent next month," Bulpett wrote. "A separate league source told the Herald that his team (not the Celtics) has received the same information and is operating under the belief that Irving wants to join the Nets."

The 27-year-old averaged 23.8 points, 6.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds last season. The 2016 NBA champion and six-time All-Star was the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft out of Duke.

The 42-40 Nets surprised many en route to their first postseason appearance since the 2014-15 season.

They have an All-Star in D'Angelo Russell, but the Nets could use a superstar like Irving to build their team around as they look to improve upon their successful 2018-19 campaign.

If Irving comes on board, the Nets would have one of the NBA's more productive offensive backcourts.

The eight-year veteran, who has posted 22.2 points per game during his career, has made 39.0 percent of his three-pointers.

Russell is coming off a career-best season in which he averaged 21.2 points on 43.4 percent shooting in just 30.1 minutes per game. For his part, he seemingly approves of Irving headed to the Nets if his like on an Instagram post featuring a custom Irving Nets jersey is any indication:

Brooklyn has room for improvement on the offensive end; per ESPN.com, the Nets finished just 19th in offensive efficiency last season.

Irving can certainly help in that regard, as his 24.37 player efficiency rating ranked third among all qualified point guards last season, per ESPN.com.

Ultimately, adding Irving is a no-brainer for Brooklyn if both sides can reach an agreement.