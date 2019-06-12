Knicks 2019 NBA Draft Rumors: Ja Morant to Meet with NY After RJ Barrett Visit

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are set to meet with Murray State point guard Ja Morant in New York City on Thursday, according to ESPN's Jordan Schultz.

Morant's visit comes on the heels of New York hosting Duke forward RJ Barrett, who stated to reporters that he won't meet with any other teams. "This is the place I want to be," Barrett said, according to MSG Networks. "I hope they draft me."

Should the Knicks opt to go in a different direction with Morant, they'll be getting a dynamic playmaker who heightened his profile with a triple-double against Marquette during the first round of the NCAA tournament in March.

The Knicks hold the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft, which is slated for June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

