Knicks 2019 NBA Draft Rumors: Ja Morant to Meet with NY After RJ Barrett Visit

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 12, 2019

Murray State's Ja Morant (12) during the second half of a second round men's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Jessica Hill/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are set to meet with Murray State point guard Ja Morant in New York City on Thursday, according to ESPN's Jordan Schultz

Morant's visit comes on the heels of New York hosting Duke forward RJ Barrett, who stated to reporters that he won't meet with any other teams. "This is the place I want to be," Barrett said, according to MSG Networks. "I hope they draft me." 

Should the Knicks opt to go in a different direction with Morant, they'll be getting a dynamic playmaker who heightened his profile with a triple-double against Marquette during the first round of the NCAA tournament in March. 

The Knicks hold the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft, which is slated for June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Who's in the Hunt for an AD Trade?

    Lakers, Celtics revive Anthony Davis talks, but KD's FA suitors can still strike

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Who's in the Hunt for an AD Trade?

    Lakers, Celtics revive Anthony Davis talks, but KD's FA suitors can still strike

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: AD Talks Could Hinge on Kuzma

    Lakers want to keep him while Pelicans want Kuz included in AD package

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: AD Talks Could Hinge on Kuzma

    Lakers want to keep him while Pelicans want Kuz included in AD package

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    KD Confirms Ruptured Achilles

    Durant posts long IG message to fans after having surgery to fix ruptured Achilles

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    KD Confirms Ruptured Achilles

    Durant posts long IG message to fans after having surgery to fix ruptured Achilles

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers and C's Engaged in AD Trade Talks

    LA's 4th pick is among the pieces reportedly being discussed (ESPN)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers and C's Engaged in AD Trade Talks

    LA's 4th pick is among the pieces reportedly being discussed (ESPN)

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report