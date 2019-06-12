Mitch Trubisky Says He 'Absolutely' Wants to Play Entire NFL Career with Bears

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky isn't interested in playing for another NFL franchise.

"Absolutely," Trubisky said when asked if he wanted to remain a member of the Bears his entire career, per Matt Eurich of 247Sports. "I want to play this game as long as possible, and I want to do it as long as I can here in Chicago. We are building something great here. I love the city, I love the fans and I love where I live. I love coming to work at Halas Hall every day, and I love my teammates. For me, it's just take it one day at a time and embrace the process. That's the goal for sure."

Eurich noted Trubisky is under contract through the 2020 season and is not eligible to be extended until after the 2019 campaign. Chicago can also eventually exercise a fifth-year option on his deal for the 2021 season.

The North Carolina product shares an agent with Carson Wentz, which is notable because the Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller signed a four-year, $128 million contract extension this offseason.

It potentially gives Trubisky something to shoot for as he looks to continue his progression in 2019 and beyond.

He struggled in his rookie season under John Fox and completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 2,193 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games. However, he took a significant leap in 2018 as a Pro Bowler under Matt Nagy and completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 3,223 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 picks while adding 421 rushing yards.

Trubisky, 24, led the Bears to the NFC North title and is now entering a season with elevated expectations from an individual and team standpoint.

If he delivers, a lengthy contract extension with the team that traded up to draft him No. 2 overall in 2017 could be waiting.