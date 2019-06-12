Lakers 2019 NBA Draft Rumors: Darius Garland Expected to Be No. 4 Overall Pick

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland is viewed as the "likely selection" should the Los Angeles Lakers hold onto the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, according to the Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli and Broderick Turner.

However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that the Lakers are shopping the No. 4 pick in Anthony Davis trade talks.

