Lakers 2019 NBA Draft Rumors: Darius Garland Expected to Be No. 4 Overall Pick

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Darius Garland #10 of the Vanderbilt Commodores handles the ball against the USC Trojans during a game at The Galen Center on November 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)
Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland is viewed as the "likely selection" should the Los Angeles Lakers hold onto the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, according to the Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli and Broderick Turner.

However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that the Lakers are shopping the No. 4 pick in Anthony Davis trade talks.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

