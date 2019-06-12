Rich Paul Told Celtics Anthony Davis Would Only Play in BOS Until 2020 If Traded

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics may have the assets needed to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans, but doing so would be a risky endeavor.

In an interview with S.L. Price of Sports Illustrated, Davis' agent, Rich Paul, said that Davis will not sign an extension and will instead test free agency next offseason if the Celtics trade for him:



"They can trade for him, but it'll be for one year. I mean: If the Celtics traded for Anthony Davis, we would go there and we would abide by our contractual [obligations] and we would go into free agency in 2020. I've stated that to them. But in the event that he decides to walk away and you give away assets? Don't blame Rich Paul."

Davis is the hottest commodity on the NBA trade market this offseason after informing the Pelicans during the 2018-19 campaign that he does not intend to sign an extension with them.

