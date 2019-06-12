Miralem Pjanic 'Very Happy' at Juventus Amid Exit Rumours

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Miralem Pjanic has poured cold water on rumours linking him with a potential summer exit from Juventus by saying he is "very happy with the fans and the club."

Juve could be fairly active in the transfer window this summer once they appoint a new manager, who will likely be eager to alter the squad left behind by Massimiliano Allegri.

Pjanic, 29, is among the players touted to possibly depart.

Per Arnau Montserrat of Sport, Juve would accept an €80 million (£71 million) bid for him, and he is among Real Madrid's midfield targets.

Pjanic himself, however, said he is content in Turin, and he is confident the club are happy with him, per Tuttomercatoweb (Football Italia):

"I'm very calm. I still have four years left on my contract, I love Juventus and they love me. I'm happy at this club, they're a serious club and I can still give them a lot. I'm under contract and loved here. I'm very happy with the fans and the club, who are great."

Pjanic joined Juve from Roma in June 2016 for £25.4 million. He has since become a key part of the Old Lady first team and has won three Serie A titles with the Turin club.

Last summer, he was rewarded with a new contract to 2023:

In 92 league appearances for Juve, Pjanic has netted 12 goals and provided 27 assists over three campaigns.

He is a valuable asset to the club, boasting a fantastic passing range that allows him to dictate play from the middle of the park.

He is also lethal from set pieces:

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international is clearly happy at Juve.

However, with a new manager set to come in, there can be no guarantees about his first-team future.

He was a regular starter under Allegri, but if that were to change under his successor, Pjanic could yet become available.