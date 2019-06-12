2nd Person Arrested in Dominican Republic in David Ortiz Shooting

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

A second person has reportedly been arrested as part of the investigation into the David Ortiz shooting.

The Associated Press (h/t Washington Post) cited Julieta Tejeda, who is a spokeswoman for the Dominican Republic's national prosecutor's office, and reported the news Tuesday. The AP pointed out "there is no public indication the man is the suspected shooter."

Ortiz's wife, Tiffany, said the former Boston Red Sox slugger is "stable, awake and resting comfortably" in Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after he was flown there Monday.

An earlier update from the AP on Tuesday revealed police in the Dominican Republic said the gunman who shot Ortiz on Sunday has not been arrested. However, "the driver of the motorcycle carrying the gunman was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar."

Anyi Lizardo, Amir Vera and Eliott C. McLaughlin of CNN cited national police spokesperson Felix Duran Mejia, who said "the bullet went through his stomach" after Ortiz was shot in the back.

The CNN report noted the crowd attacked and handed the motorcycle driver to the police after the motorcycle fell to the ground while the suspect attempted to drive away. However, the second suspect who was on the motorcycle ran away from the scene.

Ortiz's media assistant, Leo Lopez, said the three-time World Series champion had his gall bladder and part of his intestines removed in surgery after he was shot.

The Red Sox sent a plane to the Dominican Republic and flew him to Boston after it was determined he was stable enough to fly.