NBA L2M Report: Marc Gasol Fouled by DeMarcus Cousins Near End of Finals Game 5

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2019

TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 10: Marc Gasol #33 of the Toronto Raptors shoots the ball against DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the NBA Finals on June 10, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins should've been called for a foul while guarding Marc Gasol in the final minute of the Warriors' 106-105 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals

The NBA wrote in its Last Two Minute Report that Cousins was "initiating contact that affects his driving shot attempt" at the rim when Gasol's layup missed the mark with 49 seconds remaining.

The Warriors were already ahead 106-103 after Klay Thompson's go-ahead three-pointer.

If the referees had whistled Cousins for a foul, Gasol could've made it a one- or two-point game. Perhaps that would've changed the outcome, though Toronto had a chance to win even without the foul.

Kyle Lowry's layup just inside the final 30 seconds brought the Raptors to within a point, and an illegal screen foul on Cousins gave the home team one last possession with 15.7 seconds remaining. In the Last Two Minute Report, the league said Cousins was correctly called for the foul.

Golden State defended Toronto perfectly in the final seconds, forcing Kawhi Leonard to swing the ball around the key to Lowry, who attempted a difficult three-pointer from the corner.

The Raptors have two more chances to secure their first NBA title. 

Game 6 is Thursday at Oracle Arena, and the series would return to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for Game 7 if necessary.

