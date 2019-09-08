Nick Foles out vs. Chiefs with Shoulder Injury Suffered on TD Pass

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 8, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: Nick Foles #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on before a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at TIAA Bank Field on August 29, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
James Gilbert/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles suffered a left shoulder injury and will not return to Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.  

Foles suffered the injury after being hit on a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark and was immediately ruled out by the team.

Foles was the best quarterback on the free-agent market and the Jaguars paid him like it, signing him to a four-year, $88 million deal that included a little over $50.1 million in guarantees. 

Foles threw for 1,413 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions while filling in for Carson Wentz in 2018. He also made two playoff appearances, going 43-of-71 for 467 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Losing the eight-year veteran is nothing short of a disaster for the Jags.

Once Foles was signed, the writing was on the wall for Blake Bortles, whom Jacksonville released shortly after the deal was agreed.

Beyond how much Jacksonville has financially invested in Foles, letting Bortles go left Jacksonville without any sort of Plan B at quarterback. Sixth-round draft pick Gardner Minshew is the next guy in the depth chart, and turning to him is less than ideal for a team with playoff aspirations.

