Batista Calls WWE's Creative Process 'A Nightmare' That Has 'Become Worse'

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Former WWE star Batista echoed what is becoming a common refrain with the current product when he criticized the level of control the promotion allows its wrestlers to have creatively.

"The creative process I still don't get," Batista said in an interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin. "It was a nightmare to me the last time I was there, which was 2014, and it seems like it's become worse. I feel like they don't have a clear vision, a long-term vision, everything is very week-to-week. It doesn't seem like they stick to a plan very much."

The former world champion went on to say today's wrestlers "can't go to war like we used to" and stars from his era "had more freedom" on WWE programming to forge a connection with fans and build their characters.

Batista's comments come after Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) went on Chris Jericho's podcast and explained the issues behind the scenes that made him want to leave WWE behind entirely.

In general, Moxley left the impression that WWE's creative team operates at the whims of chairman Vince McMahon and that McMahon's ideas are out of touch with what fans want now. The interview struck a chord with those who have been frustrated with the overall direction of Raw and SmackDown Live.

And hearing Batista bring WWE's perceived lack of long-term planning immediately made one think back to the institution of the "Wild Card Rule" in May.

Seemingly on a whim and mere weeks after the Superstar Shake-up, McMahon announced a limited number of wrestlers could freely move between Raw and SmackDown Live in a given week—completely undermining the brand extension.

It came off as a desperate ploy to allow top stars such as Roman Reigns to appear on both shows in order to prop up declining television ratings.

Batista's interview is unlikely to change how WWE does business, but it won't help silence the idea that something inside the promotion is broken and in desperate need of repair.