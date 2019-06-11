Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Some with Knicks Hesitant to Deal Significant Assets

The New York Knicks are reportedly hesitant to trade "significant assets" in a potential blockbuster deal for New Orleans Pelicans superstar forward Anthony Davis.

On Tuesday, Ian Begley of SNY reported some members of the Knicks organization are "uncomfortable with the idea" of parting ways with a multitude of assets in exchange for a singular high-profile player like Davis, citing the Carmelo Anthony era as the root of their concerns.

What was shaping up to become a memorable summer for New York could be falling apart.

A few weeks ago, it was starting to sound like a virtual lock that the Knicks would land the Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant and Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving.

Combining those free-agent signings with an elite prospect selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, likely Duke standout freshman RJ Barrett, would have immediately moved the Knicks toward the championship conversation.

The tide has started to turn against New York, though.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported last week Irving is "serious about the [Brooklyn] Nets—and the Nets are serious about beating the Knicks—and rest of league—to the biggest free agents in the marketplace."

Meanwhile, Durant suffered a potentially serious Achilles injury during Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Monday night, which clouds his future as a potential unrestricted free agent this offseason.

A trade for Davis would be another way for the Knicks to acquire a franchise cornerstone, but it sounds like the front office is split on whether to go all-in on the three-time All-NBA First Team selection.

The Knicks still have Barrett squarely in their sights, so the summer shouldn't be a total loss, even if they're unable to land one of the league's top trade or free-agent targets.

That said, New York has been gearing up for this offseason all year, so being unable to make a major splash would be a disappointment. There's still time for things to turn back in the team's favor, though.

