Report: Warriors Believe Kevin Durant's MRI on Injury Will Reveal Torn Achilles

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2019

TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 10: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors shoots a free throw against the Toronto Raptors during Game Five of the NBA Finals on June 10, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors reportedly believe Kevin Durant suffered a torn Achilles during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski. 

In his first game back since suffering a strained calf in Game 5 of Golden State's second-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets, Durant scored 11 points in 12 minutes before going down:

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

In the wake of KD's injury, the Warriors managed to hold off the Raptors for a 106-105 win to cut the series deficit to 3-2 and force Game 6.

On the heels of consecutive losses to fall into a 3-1 series hole, Durant seemed to give Golden State the emotional and physical boost it needed. The Warriors held a 39-34 lead at the time of his injury and were clearly outplaying Toronto on its home floor.

KD's exit easily could have deflated the Warriors, as Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala helped escort Durant to the locker room while he was in obvious pain:

Instead, Golden State began to build on the lead, and it led by six both at halftime and entering the fourth quarter.

The Raptors stormed back and led by six with 3:28 left in regulation, but the Warriors struck back. Three consecutive triples (two by Klay Thompson and one by Curry) put Golden State back on top and gave it a lead it would not relinquish.

Even after the win, the biggest talking point seemingly focused on whether Durant was rushed back into the lineup too soon. Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated detailed the two-time NBA Finals MVP's workout regimen leading up to Game 5:

Warriors general manager Bob Myers addressed the media after the game, and while he expressed his belief that every precaution was taken to ensure Durant was ready to play, he also put the blame on himself for allowing it to happen:

If Durant did suffer a torn Achilles, he is undoubtedly out for the remainder of the NBA Finals, but it will also impact his impending free agency.

KD is expected to test the market, and he has been linked to multiple teams other than the Warriors, including the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers.

While Durant still figures to be a highly sought-after commodity on the open market, teams have to take into account the severity of an Achilles injury and how difficult it can be to recover from it. That is especially true of Durant, who will be 31 years old by the time the 2019-20 season begins.

Recovery timetables for a torn Achilles vary depending on the player, but for the sake of comparison, it took DeMarcus Cousins just short of one calendar year to return to game action after tearing his Achilles.

Cousins, who tore his Achilles on Jan. 26, 2018 while with the New Orleans Pelicans, signed a one-year deal with the Warriors, sat out nearly three months and then appeared in his first game for the Warriors on Jan. 18, 2019.

Given the timing of Durant's injury, it is within the realm of possibility that he could miss the entire 2019-20 campaign, which means the team that signs him can't necessarily rely on him making an immediate impact.

