Hungary Boss Marco Rossi Compares Daniel James to Usain Bolt, Brazilian Ronaldo

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Hungary manager Marco Rossi has talked up Wales' Daniel James ahead of their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier on Tuesday.

James is set to join Manchester United from Swansea City after the international break, with the two clubs having agreed a deal for him.

For Rossi, the winger's pace is reminiscent of eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Usain Bolt, per Tony Mogan of the Evening Standard: "James' speed reminds me of Usain Bolt...to be so fast like him is really incredible."

The 21-year-old has pace to burn:

United supporters will be hoping he has more to his game than just pace, though.

Bolt tried his hand out at being a footballer last year, but he made just two friendly appearances during a two-month training period with A-League side Central Coast Mariners.

Rossi also compared James with a legendary footballer, too, Brazil's Ronaldo:

"In the last years I don't remember one player that gave me the sensation.

"James' acceleration and skill is so peculiar, which is why Manchester United have bought him.

"In the past I played against a very fast player who, according to me, was the best after Maradona—Ronaldo.

"He was not [just] known for speed but for everything. His acceleration looked like James. At the moment the skills are a little bit different."

In his heyday, Ronaldo was one of the most explosive, devastating players to grace a football pitch, so it's a weighty comparison to make at this stage in the Welshman's career.

James has just enjoyed a breakout season with Swansea in which he contributed five goals and 10 assists in 39 appearances.

Football statistician Dave O'Brien gave further insight into his campaign:

Bleacher Report's Jack Collins and Goal's Kris Voakes shared similar thoughts on his impending arrival at Old Trafford:

United have often recruited marquee players in recent years, but many have struggled to perform following their arrival.

Angel Di Maria left Old Trafford for Paris Saint-Germain after just one season, while Alexis Sanchez has scored just five times since he joined in January last year.

James is not yet proven at the top level, but at a reported £15 million fee, he's a relatively inexpensive acquisition with plenty of potential.