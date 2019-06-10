Video: RJ Barrett Will Only Work Out for Knicks; NY Is 'The Place I Want to Be'

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Duke star RJ Barrett left little doubt as to his wishes on the night of the 2019 NBA draft June 20.

Barrett worked out for the New York Knicks on Monday and told reporters he doesn't plan on formally meeting with any other teams prior to the draft. He added that New York "is the place I want to be."

