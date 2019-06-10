Video: RJ Barrett Will Only Work Out for Knicks; NY Is 'The Place I Want to Be'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2019

Duke's RJ Barrett (5) guards his opponent during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in Durham, N.C., Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Syracuse won 95-91. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Duke star RJ Barrett left little doubt as to his wishes on the night of the 2019 NBA draft June 20.

Barrett worked out for the New York Knicks on Monday and told reporters he doesn't plan on formally meeting with any other teams prior to the draft. He added that New York "is the place I want to be."

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: KD to Play in Game 5 🚨

    Kevin Durant plans to play tonight vs. Raptors after missing over a month with calf injury (Woj)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: KD to Play in Game 5 🚨

    Kevin Durant plans to play tonight vs. Raptors after missing over a month with calf injury (Woj)

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pelicans Want Multi-Team AD Deal

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Report: Pelicans Want Multi-Team AD Deal

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Tony Parker Retires After 18 Seasons

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Tony Parker Retires After 18 Seasons

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Raptors Are Beating Warriors at Their Own Game

    - Overwhelm with length and speed - Out-execute to get the best shots - Win the chess match

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Raptors Are Beating Warriors at Their Own Game

    - Overwhelm with length and speed - Out-execute to get the best shots - Win the chess match

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report