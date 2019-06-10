Texans Rumors: Patriots' Nick Caserio Requested for GM Interview by HOU

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Houston Texans reportedly have their eye on Nick Caserio to potentially fill their general manager vacancy.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the team formally requested an interview with the New England Patriots director of player personnel and are waiting on a response from the team.

This movement comes just three days after previous GM Brian Gaine was fired after just one full season.

